Alliance Will Win Only if Workers of All 3 Parties Coordinate: JS PAC

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena (JS) political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar on Saturday underlined that the three-party alliance will be successful only if there is complete coordination among workers of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party at the booth level.

Participating in the election workshop organised for candidates of all the three parties and leaders in Vijayawada, which was also addressed by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Manohar maintained that merely having coordination among the state-level leaders is not enough to win the current elections.



The JS leader suggested that if any problem arises at the constituency level, it should be resolved with leaders of the three parties of the area coordinating with each other. “However, if it is a state-level problem, state leadership should be consulted immediately,” he advised.



Manohar maintained that the current elections will be very tough. But the future of Andhra Pradesh is dependent on the upcoming elections. He said their party chief Pawan Kalyan has allied with TD and BJP only to stop the split in the anti-government vote. “With this, ranks of YSRC have realised that they are losing the elections,” he remarked.



The JS leader said YSRC is unable to digest the unity within all the three parties. Because of this, the ruling party is making every effort to sow ill-will within the alliance workers.



“YSRC will use social media to spread lies about TD, JS and BJP,” Manohar warned, asking workers of all the three parties to be careful.