Allahabad HC Acquits Nearly 100-year-old man over Four Decades after He Got Bail in Murder Case

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court has acquitted a nearly 100-year-old murder accused, noting more than four decades have passed since he challenged his life term sentence and observing that social consequences suffered by him cannot be ignored for granting the relief.

A division bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Sanjiv Kumar also said that the prolonged pendency of the appeal and the age of the accused, Dhami Ram, were relevant while moulding relief.