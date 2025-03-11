All set for wildlife census, including of tigers, in Seshachalam forests

Tirupati: The much-anticipated wildlife census in Seshachalam forests is set to commence later this month offering, among others, critical insights into the efforts to conserve tigers. The survey, in particular, will focus on tracking migration of tigers from the Nallamala forests to Seshachalam. This will enable authorities to assess the effectiveness of the special corridor created to facilitate the movement of tigers between the two forests.



Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in Nallamala has seen a notable rise in its tiger population — from 47 in 2018 to 75 by 2022 — marking a 60 per cent increase. The surge raised concerns about inbreeding. In an effort to check this, the forest department created a corridor linking Nallamala to Seshachalam forests via Badvel.



The upcoming census will help determine how well this corridor has widened the tigers’ range; whether their migration has enhanced genetic diversity, a key factor in ensuring the long-term health of the species.



Speaking about the census process, Tirupati district conservator of forests C. Selvam said they will employ both direct and indirect methods if counting the wildlife. “Direct observation involves physical sightings of animals, while indirect techniques rely on tracking footprints or pug marks and studying vegetation patterns.



To bolster accuracy of the census, 125 camera traps are being installed at strategic locations selected based on past tiger sightings, water sources and potential migration routes. These motion-sensor cameras, equipped with infrared technology, will operate round the clock, capturing images of wildlife and helping officials identify individual tigers directly.



The census will also use traditional methods, like the pugmark technique. This records tiger footprints found near waterholes and trails. Further, forest officials are planning to collect scat samples for DNA analysis — an essential step in confirming the size of the population and studying familial patterns.



While fieldwork is expected to be completed within eight days of starting the census around March 20, analyses of camera trap data may take longer. “Transects will be cleared in advance, and data collected from both direct and indirect methods will be sent to the hemisphere laboratory for further analysis,” Selvam underlined.



Without limiting itself to tigers alone, the census will also record the presence of other species such as leopards, wild boars, deer, bears and rare wild cats, providing a comprehensive overview of the Seshachalam region’s biodiversity. Forest officials believe the survey’s findings will guide future conservation strategies.

“The results will show whether the migration corridor has effectively supported tigers in reclaiming their ancestral grounds in Seshachalam. The census will help us assess whether the region is evolving into a sustainable habitat for the big cats, ensuring their healthier reproduction through genetic variation,” a senior forest official observed.