All Set for Saturday’s 'Jana Jatara Sabha: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the 'Jana jatara sabha', being organized by the Congress party in Tukkuguda on April 6.

Addressing a press conference at Suryapet on Wednesday, Reddy said that this would mark the launch of the party’s election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, whose manifesto will also be released on the occasion.

The public meeting would be addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, among others.

He said that he had held several meetings with DCC presidents, MLAs and contestants to ensure a turnout of over 50,000 persons at the meeting.

Condemning the baseless victimisation of opposition leaders by central agencies like ED, CBI, and IT at the behest of the Union government, Reddy denounced the BJP for its unfulfilled promises like creating two crore jobs every year and not honouring promises made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

He informed that the State Government was establishing 7,149 procurement centres across Telangana to purchase paddy at minimum support price (MSP).

Providing comparative figures of water availability in major reservoirs, he pointed out that the current storage in Nagarjuna Sagar was 135 TMC as against 167 TMC last year. The current level in SRSP is 13 TMC, down from 27.5 TMC last year.

The Congress will win 13-14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and the Nalgonda seat with a thumping majority, he said.