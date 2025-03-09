All set for Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam

Karimnagar (Jagtial): The district administration, in collaboration with the endowment department, has made extensive preparations for the prestigious Brahmotsavam (Jatara) celebrations of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Dharmapuri in Jagtial district.

The 13-day festival will start on March 10, coinciding with the auspicious Phalguna Shuddha Ekadashi, and conclude on March 22. Located on the sacred banks of the Godavari River, the event will be marked by grandeur and devotion.

The festivities will be guided spiritually by Paramahamsa Parivrājaka Āchārya, head of Dharmapuri Mutt, and Sri Sri Sri Satchidananda Saraswati Maharaj.

Highlights include the divine wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Venkateswara Swamy on March 11, followed by a ritual float procession (Teppotsavam) and Dolotsavam of Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy on March 14. A procession honouring Sri Ugra Narasimha Swamy is scheduled for March 15, while Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s procession, Teppotsavam, and Dolotsavam will be conducted on March 16. The grand chariot procession of Muvvur Swamulu will occur on March 19.

Arrangements such as freshly painted temple towers and walls, drinking water facilities, temporary shelters, lighting, fans in queue areas, toilets, and separate changing rooms for women devotees at riverbank bathing ghats have been provided.

A large number of devotees from across the state are expected to participate in the celebrations, witnessing this spectacle of faith and tradition.

District superintendent of police Ashok Kumar has reviewed security arrangements extensively. He directed tight security measures at key locations, including the Koneru pond area, queues, and vehicular pathways. Kumar emphasised maintaining law and order, effective crowd control, and recommended installation of CCTV cameras. Additionally, a control room has been set up for prompt issue resolution.

Officials from various departments are closely coordinating to ensure peaceful and secure festivities.