All-party meet talks on NEET

New Delhi: The all-party meeting on Sunday, called by the government ahead of the Budget Session starting Monday, saw issues like NEET paper leak, UP government’s orders on eateries during Kanwar Yatra, and special status for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha and the Deputy Speaker’s post being raised.

Attended by 55 leaders from 44 parties, NDA allies Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) and Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM) stayed away from the meeting, as did the Opposition Trinamul Congress.

The government’s side was represented by ministers Rajnath Singh Kiren Rijiju, J.P. Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal and minister of state L. Murugan. Rajnath Singh addressed protests in Parliament by the Opposition in the previous session, and emphasised the need for decorum. Rijiju called for cooperation from all parties to ensure smooth proceedings.

The Congress, represented by Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Pramod Tiwari, and K. Suresh, sought the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post for the Opposition and requested the reopening of the Central Hall in the old Parliament building, which had fallen into disuse, to be opened for MPs across parties to meet.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s controversial directive to eateries on the 'kanwariya' route to their display owners' names was a heated topic. Opposition members, along with NDA ally NCP-Ajit Pawar, opposed the move. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, and AAP’s Sanjay Singh voiced strong objections, citing discrimination and violation of constitutional rights.

RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, despite not attending the meeting, criticized the UP government’s order, highlighting its potential to harm community harmony.

The Opposition also raised concerns about the misuse of investigation agencies like CBI and ED against Opposition leaders, with AAP's Sanjay Singh citing examples from Delhi and Punjab.

Additionally, the NEET paper leak and Manipur violence were highlighted as key issues that will dominate the Budget Session, which will feature 16 sittings over 22 days.

Demands for special status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh were reiterated by JD(U) and YSR Congress respectively. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh noted these demands in a post on social media, pointing out the silence of the TD leader on the matter.