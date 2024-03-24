Ajit Pawar’s NCP Threatens to Quit BJP Led Alliance

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is heading for a major trouble as the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, irked by the repeated criticism of its party head by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Vijay Shivtare, has threatened to walk out of the alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Continuing his tirade against Ajit Pawar, Shivtare on Sunday called the former as ‘Ravan’ and a ‘scorpio.’ He also announced his intentions to contest as an independent from Baramati seat, from where Ajit Pawar is reportedly planning to field his wife Sunetra as a Mahayuti candidate against the sitting NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule, a daughter of Sharad Pawar.

“Ajit Pawar is a Ravan, who has fostered rural terror. I am firm on my decision to eliminate him. He is also like a scorpio, who has bitten several people before,” said Shivtare.

“People of Baramati have no choice other than voting for the Pawar family members. I want to end the Pawar dynastic rule from Baramati. I will file my nomination papers on April 12 at 12 pm,” Shivtare said.

“There is a lot of confusion among my workers and supporters as to whether I am going to file the nomination papers or not. Some of them are thinking that I might reach a settlement. But I want to urge Mahayuti leaders to let me contest from Baramati. This is a fight of religion. If politics has to be cleaned, then I will have to take the lead,” the Sena leader added.

Reacting sharply over his criticism, the NCP threatened to quit the Mahayuti alliance if Chief Minister Eknath Shinde did not dismiss Shivtare from the Shiv Sena.

“Despite being in Mahayuti, Shivtare has been repeatedly using objectionable language against Ajit Pawar. We have been demanding that action should be taken against Shivtare. If no action is taken, we are contemplating leaving the Mahayuti alliance,” NCP (Ajit Pawar group) chief spokesperson Umesh Patil said.

A known opponent of Pawars, Shivtare, a three-time MLA of the undivided Shiv Sena from Purandar and former minister, had switched over to Shinde-led Shiv Sena.