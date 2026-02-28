Air India Suspends all Flights to Middle East
In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended
New Delhi: Air India suspended flights to all destinations in the Middle East on Saturday after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.
"In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended," the airline said in a statement posted on X.
( Source : AFP )
