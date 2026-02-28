 Top
Air India Suspends all Flights to Middle East

News
28 Feb 2026 4:03 PM IST

In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended

New Delhi: Air India suspended flights to all destinations in the Middle East on Saturday after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.

"In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended," the airline said in a statement posted on X.



( Source : AFP )
India 
AFP
