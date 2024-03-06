AIG Hospitals Introduces Groundbreaking 5-Minute Biopsy Technology - A First for Asia Pacific

Traditionally, the process of obtaining tissue samples and awaiting their analysis has been a time-consuming challenge in the medical field and usually takes up to 5 days. With the introduction of 'VivaScope,' AIG Hospitals offers a solution that significantly reduces biopsy time to within 5 minutes allowing for real-time diagnosis and treatment planning, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, emphasized the significance of this technology, stating, "This technology is undeniably a leap forward in the field of GI endoscopy with the ability to provide immediate tissue sections in the endoscopy room itself, setting a new standard in assessment and quicker treatment decisions. This is particularly crucial in urgent cases especially pertaining to GI Cancers where immediate decisions are required.”

Key advantages of instant digital pathology include:

Rapid diagnoses within minutes, enabling quicker treatment decisions

Fresh tissue examination immediately after excision without lengthy procedures

Remote and on-site access for pathologists, facilitating collaboration and improving accuracy

Enhanced surgical workflows and patient management through real-time analysis and large-scale image sharing.

Valuable applications in research, education, and routine pathology practice

Dr. G V Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals, highlighted the transformative impact of this technology on endoscopic surgeries and GI cancers, stating, “In Surgical Gastroenterology, 5-min Rapid On-site Biopsy Using VIVASCOPE, promises to be of great help as identifying pathology on table can drastically improve surgical outcome and has multiple advantages over traditional frozen section biopsy which takes longer time to analyze.”

Furthermore, 'VivaScope' enables the storage and sharing of high-resolution images, facilitating collaboration among healthcare professionals and ensuring consistent diagnoses, even in complex cases.

Dr. Anuradha, Director of Pathology, AIG Hospitals, emphasized the significance of instant digital pathology in reshaping medical practices worldwide, stating, "This technology defines a new era in medicine, delivering faster biopsy results and clearer disease identification, empowering clinicians to make informed decisions right in the operating room. The technology also enables Pathologists to evaluate the images remotely, enabling rapid diagnosis and treatment planning through telepathology."

Instant digital pathology represents a significant advancement in modern healthcare, offering unparalleled speed, accuracy, and usability. AIG Hospitals remains committed to driving innovation and excellence in patient care, cementing its position as a leader in medical technology and innovation.