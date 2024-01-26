AICC President Kharge Accuses PM Modi of Being a Puppet to RSS

Bengaluru: President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday came lashing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his style of functioning and accused Modi of acting like a puppet at the hands of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which has led to a dent on judicial system of the country and also the secular nature.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day held at the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Kharge alleged that RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party have been making their best efforts to twist and amend the Constitution and BJP in particular holding the reins of the country has been making efforts to destroy several autonomous institutions and also curb their powers.

Among the youths, he said, BJP has been portraying itself as the real patriots while the rest (opposition) being projected as anti-nationals and accused that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Amit Shah have been making efforts to curb freedom of the people.

Kharge expressed fears that “If freedom and Constitution are not safeguarded then the coming generations would be denied opportunities.?”

Under BJP rule over the country, Kharge expressed apprehensions that both Constitution and Democracy are under threat and pointed out that the borrowings of the country till 2014 was about Rs 55 lakh crore while the borrowings under Modi’s regime is about Rs 150 lakh crore.

Inflation has been rising steadily which would led to unemployment in coming days, said the AICC president and to avert disaster from happening, the Congress party needs to be strengthened

In an indirect reference to the Congress MLC Jagadeesh Shettar returning back to BJP in Karnataka, Kharge suggested to the leaders that a background check is needed before induction into the party and points such as their ideology and Do they accept the ideology of the Congress party? among other details.

Kharge stated that his party stood on principles and party leaders such as late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have sacrificed their lives for the country and Congress party is concerned for farmers, students and women in particular.