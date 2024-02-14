Congress Picks Rajya Sabha Candidates For Karnataka, Telangana, MP, Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Congress party has officially released the much-awaited first list of candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections held biennially. The RS elections are scheduled to be held on Feb. 27 in various states.

The AICC confirmed the nominations of Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar, Ashok Singh, Renuka Chowdhury, Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh and M Anil Kumar Yadav.

According a press release from the AICC, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan, Abishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress has nominated Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka, Ashok Singh from Madhya Pradesh, and Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav from Telangana.