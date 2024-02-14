Top
Home » News

Congress Picks Rajya Sabha Candidates For Karnataka, Telangana, MP, Rajasthan

News
DC Correspondent
14 Feb 2024 11:56 AM GMT
The AICC confirmed the nominations of Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar, Ashok Singh, Renuka Chowdhury, Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh and M Anil Kumar Yadav.
Congress Picks Rajya Sabha Candidates For Karnataka, Telangana, MP, Rajasthan
x
The Congress has nominated Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka, Ashok Singh from Madhya Pradesh, and Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav from Telangana. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The Congress party has officially released the much-awaited first list of candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections held biennially. The RS elections are scheduled to be held on Feb. 27 in various states.

The AICC confirmed the nominations of Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar, Ashok Singh, Renuka Chowdhury, Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh and M Anil Kumar Yadav.

According a press release from the AICC, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan, Abishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress has nominated Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka, Ashok Singh from Madhya Pradesh, and Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav from Telangana.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
congress candidate list for RS renuka chowdhury anil kumar yadav sonia gandhi AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X