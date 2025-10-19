AI Milan-Delhi Flight Cancelled Ahead of Diwali, Flyers Stranded

New Delhi: An Air India Dreamliner aircraft faced a technical issue at the Milan airport on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its flight to Delhi and leaving over 250 passengers stranded in the Italian city. Most of the passengers have been rebooked in flight on October 20, which is also Diwali.

Air India on Saturday said flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on October 17 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight.

There were posts on social media complaining about lack of adequate facilities for the passengers.

"All affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodations; however, due to limited availability, accommodations were arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport," the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the airline, passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights on or after October 20, based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines.

"Specifically, one of the passengers, whose Schengen visa expires on 20 October, has been rebooked on another airline's flight departing Milan on 19 October to ensure compliance with her visa validity," Air India said.

There were more than 250 passengers who were to take the flight, according to sources.

The flight AI138 was to be operated with a Boeing 787-8 plane, also known as Dreamliner.

The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers and said it continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers.

In recent times, some of Air India's Dreamliners have faced technical issues.