Agri officer caught red-handed while taking Rs 30K

Hyderabad: ACB sleuths on Thursday arrested the Narsapur mandal agricultureofficer while he was accepting a bribe for doing official work.



According to ACB officials, B. Anil Kumkar was caught red-handed by the ACB while he was accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant B. Naren, a resident of Nizamabad district, for processing his application and issuance of a trade licence in the name of Shiva Shakti Agro Agencies in Narsapur.



ACB officials seized the bribe amount from the accused and tested the cash with chemical-laced water when it was confirmed that he had received money. Later, Kumkar was arrested and sent to judicial custody.



