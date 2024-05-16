Top
Agri officer caught red-handed while taking Rs 30K

DC Correspondent
16 May 2024 4:48 PM GMT
Agri officer caught red-handed while taking Rs 30K
ACB sleuths on Thursday arrested the Narsapur mandal agriculture officer while he was accepting a bribe for doing official work. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: ACB sleuths on Thursday arrested the Narsapur mandal agricultureofficer while he was accepting a bribe for doing official work.

According to ACB officials, B. Anil Kumkar was caught red-handed by the ACB while he was accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant B. Naren, a resident of Nizamabad district, for processing his application and issuance of a trade licence in the name of Shiva Shakti Agro Agencies in Narsapur.

ACB officials seized the bribe amount from the accused and tested the cash with chemical-laced water when it was confirmed that he had received money. Later, Kumkar was arrested and sent to judicial custody.


