Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Assam

Four coaches of the 12520 Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express, including the engine, derailed near Dibalong railway station in Assam's Dima Hasao district around 3:55 pm today.



No casualties have been reported so far.

For assistance, helpline numbers have been established at Lumding: 03674 263120 and 03674 263126.

More details awaited.