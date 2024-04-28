Advocate Alleges Phone-Tapping: Files Complaint Against Former CM and Others

Hyderabad: Leading advocate P.N. Arun Kumar, former additional government pleader in the Telangana High Court, on Saturday filed a complaint with the Panjagutta police seeking action in the phone-tapping case against former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, former minister K.T. Rama Rao, former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao and former officers who have been arrested in the case.

He also alleged in the complaint that “one of the influencers in this case, Santosh Rao S., was from the High Court.” Santosh Rao worked in the AAG office in the HC from July 2014 to December 2023. Arun Kumar demanded that the police secure the custody of former DSP D. Praneeth Rao again and question him about Santosh Rao’s alleged involvement in the operation.

Arun Kumar, whose tenure ended on March 31, 2018, said he had felt “suffocated” by the control allegedly exercised by Santosh Rao. He claimed his phone was tapped when he spoke out against Santosh Rao.

He claimed in his complaint that the phones of law officers of the High Court, senior advocates representing political parties, bar association and judges had been tapped and sought an inquiry. He also sought seizure of the relevant equipment to support his claim of phone tapping.