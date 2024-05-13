Top
Adivasi trek 15 km through hills to vote

DC Correspondent
13 May 2024 5:34 PM GMT
Adivasi voters of the hilltop Chinnakona hamlet in Alluri Sitarama Raju district trekked 15 kilometres over hills to exercise their franchise at the Rompalli panchayat Buruga polling station in Anatagiri mandal. (Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Adivasi voters of the hilltop Chinnakona hamlet in Alluri Sitarama Raju district trekked 15 kilometres over hills to exercise their franchise at the Rompalli panchayat Buruga polling station in Anantagiri mandal.

Significantly, the younger voters of Rompalli and Pedaraba carried their elders – Somula Buchamma (70), Somula Veeraiah (71) and Janni Kothamma (76) – to the polling booth in a "Doli,” as negotiating the steep hills and pathways would have been difficult for them
Laying of roads to the hilltop villages is one of the key demands of the Adivasi in ASR district.


