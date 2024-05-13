Adivasi trek 15 km through hills to vote

Visakhapatnam: Adivasi voters of the hilltop Chinnakona hamlet in Alluri Sitarama Raju district trekked 15 kilometres over hills to exercise their franchise at the Rompalli panchayat Buruga polling station in Anantagiri mandal.

Significantly, the younger voters of Rompalli and Pedaraba carried their elders – Somula Buchamma (70), Somula Veeraiah (71) and Janni Kothamma (76) – to the polling booth in a "Doli,” as negotiating the steep hills and pathways would have been difficult for them

Laying of roads to the hilltop villages is one of the key demands of the Adivasi in ASR district.