Adilabad Collector suspends school officials over girl’s death

Hyderabad: Following the death of a 13-year-old tribal student at Mamidiguda Residential Ashram School in Adilabad on Wednesday, district collector Rahul Raj suspended headmaster A. Ashok after an inquiry report indicated that the student had not received medical attention for nearly a week.

The student died at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad.

According to the inquiry report, the student had been unwell since February 18, but she did not receive medical attention until February 24. Although she was eventually taken to the Ankoli Primary Health Centre (PHC), she was not permitted to return home after undergoing tests.It wasn't until Tuesday, February 28, that she was allowed to go home at Mangurla, Jainath mandal.

Despite the effort by her father to seek further medical care at RIMS, the student could not be saved.

The family of the deceased, along with leaders from tribal organisations, staged a protest on NH7, alleging negligence on the part of the school staff. They contended that the ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) project officer had failed to adequately monitor the schools.

They accused the school authorities of withholding crucial information about the student’s deteriorating health. They had also alleged that the school had no auxiliary nursing midwives (ANM) deployed.

As the protest grew bigger, Adilabad deputy superintendent of police Jeevan Reddy went to the place and pacified the protesters and got them to withdraw after promising to take immediate action.