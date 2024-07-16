Adilabad: 24 kg Ganja Seized on Navajeevan Express, One Arrested

Adilabad: Mancherial railway police on Tuesday seized 24 kg dry ganja being transported illegally in Navajeevan Express from Vijayawada to Surat of Gujarat. Officials said the police checked the train on a tip-off and found the contraband. One person was arrested for carrying the ganja

Sinkhole Traps Car on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway

Hyderabad: A portion of road caved in near a pillar of the under-construction elevated corridor, trapping a car. Officials said that due to the heavy rain, some soil had flowed into the pits dug for the pillars, creating a sinkhole on the side of the road which is part of the Hyderabad-Warangal national highway. Authorities later barricaded a portion of the road and regulated traffic.

16-Year-Olds Booked Under POCSO

Hyderabad: Two 16-year-olds who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old were sent to a juvenile home, Borabanda police said on Tuesday. The victim was also sent to a care home.

According to Borabanda police, the two 16-year-olds allegedly made the victim watch pornographic content and allegedly made him perform sexual acts on them. This went on for a few days, where the 16-year-olds would take the victim to their homes and sexually attack him after giving him `30.

All the minors are currently being counselled, the police said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Pocso Act.