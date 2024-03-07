Ad Guru Srinivasan Swamy Gets Coveted Golden Compass Award

Hyderabad: R K Swamy Ltd chairman and managing director Srinivasan Swamy on Thursday received the International Advertising Association (IAA) Golden Compass award. The award was presented to him by Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, the governor of Malaysian state of Penang, at the 45th IAA World Congress in Penang, Malaysia.

The Golden Compass award is given to individuals who contributed in the field of marketing, advertising and media industries. Srinivasan Swamy is the first Indian to receive the award.

He is also the chairman for Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) and Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC).

Dedicating the award to his late father R.K. Swamy, Srinivasan Swamy said, “I am happy to receive this coveted award on behalf of all the professionals in my company who have supported me at work and in my various initiatives over the years.”