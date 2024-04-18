Actor Raghu Babu’s Car Mows Down BRS Leader

Hyderabad: Sandhineni Janardhan Rao, 48, Narketpally town secretary of BRS, succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident involving a vehicle belonging to Telugu film comedian Raghu Babu .

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Janardhan was taking a U-turn. The car, reportedly belonging to Raghu Babu, was heading towards the city when it collided with Janardhan.

Despite immediate medical attention, Janardhan died on the spot. Locals gathered and Raghu Babu who was allegedly next to the driver's seat, exited the vehicle to collect his belongings from the dickey.

Police seized the car and have filed a case against Raghu Babu's driver. Janardhan's body has been transferred to the government hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.