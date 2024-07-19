Activists Urge Karnataka to Enforce Job Reservation for Kannadigas

Mangaluru: Despite opposition from some within the industrial sector, activists and political leaders are urging the Karnataka state government to proceed with its proposed reservation for Kannadigas in local industries.

The state government's proposal to reserve jobs for Kannadigas faced significant resistance, leading to its temporary shelving.

Deccan Chronicle. Kannada writer and KPCC spokesperson MG Hegde emphasized the importance of gathering accurate data to support the reservation. "The state government should conduct a survey to determine how many Kannadigas are employed in industries across the state. This can be done through the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) or another organization under the supervision of the Kannada and Culture Ministry," Hegde told

He stressed the need for transparency in hiring practices, suggesting that industries should disclose how many Kannadigas have applied for jobs, how many were selected, and how many were rejected. "Industries often cite 'talent' as a reason for their hiring decisions. This survey would provide clarity on the matter," he said, questioning the rationale behind the opposition to the reservation.

CPI(M) leader Sunil Kumar Bajal echoed Hegde's sentiments, urging the state government to withstand any pressure to abandon the proposal. "Reservation for local youths in industries has been a demand for several decades. The state government should not yield to any pressure and must fulfill our demands," Bajal added.



