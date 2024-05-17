Acid attack survivors plea: SC seeks reply

New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India, and other relevant parties on Friday regarding a petition advocating for an alternative digital Know Your Customer (KYC) process for acid attack survivors and individuals with permanent eye impairments.

Describing the plea filed by nine acid attack survivors as "significant," a bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notices to the Union government, RBI, Ministry of electronics and information technology, and others involved in the matter.



"This is an important issue, and we will hear it," remarked the bench, which also included Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.



The apex court entertained a plea submitted by acid attack activist Pragya Prasun and others, advocating for an alternative digital KYC process specifically tailored for acid attack survivors coping with eye disfigurement.



The petition recounted an incident where one of the petitioners, severely affected by an acid attack, attempted to open a bank account at ICICI Bank in 2023 but was hindered by the inability to complete the Digital KYC/e-KYC process due to the bank's insistence on capturing a "live photograph" by blinking her eyes.



Highlighting the plight of numerous acid attack survivors facing similar challenges, the petition underscored the obstacles they encounter in obtaining SIM cards or independently opening bank accounts.



The petition emphasised that such accessibility barriers impede acid attack survivors from accessing essential goods and services crucial for leading a life with dignity, autonomy, and equality, and for participating in everyday activities.



The plea urged the Centre to broaden or clarify the interpretation of a "live photograph" to include alternative criteria beyond eye blinking, such as facial movements or voice recognition.

The plea urged the Centre to broaden or clarify the interpretation of a "live photograph" to include alternative criteria beyond eye blinking, such as facial movements or voice recognition.



