Achieve 15% growth to double Per Capita Income: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu feels Per Capita Income can be doubled and the poor uplifted if the nation achieved a 15 per cent growth rate.

“The government should have the vision to improve the lives of the people from the grassroots level,” he said at a discussion on the Vision document for Vikasit Andhra Pradesh – 2047, with NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, and representatives of the central planning entity met the CM at the Secretariat on Friday. Naidu said the government's vision should mainly include empowerment of the downtrodden.

The two sides had a detailed discussion on preparing the Vikasitha Bharat-2047 document. Naidu felt that the power sector, very crucial in the state’s development, too should have radical reforms. “If a 15 per cent growth rate is achieved, the per capita income of the people would double. Governments should work with this goal,” he said.

Naidu shared his experiences with NITI officials and promised to play an active role in taking the nation forward on the progressive path with certain special plans. He said, "A poverty-free society should be our goal and this can be achieved with unique ideas and by utilising the latest technology. The vision-2047 for Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh should focus on this," he said.

The CM predicted that all sectors will witness radical changes in the coming years with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Programmes would be designed to brand both Amaravati and Visakhapatnam as AI hubs, he said, adding that plans are afoot to establish an AI university in the state.

Naidu said if horticulture-based food processing units are set up in Rayalaseema, the farmers in the region would get maximum benefits. He said, “Policies that create wealth should be given priority and documents should be prepared after detailed discussions with intellectuals from the IITs, IIMs and ISB.”

Ministers Nara Lokesh and Payyavula Kesav, chief secretary Neerabh Prasad and officers from various departments participated in the meeting.