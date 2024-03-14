Accused sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girls in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Pocso court in Visakhapatnam has sentenced an accused, Yarra Suri Babu, to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs.12,000 for the crime of raping three minor girls. Additionally, if the accused fails to pay the fine, he will face another 3 months of simple imprisonment as ordered by the court.

The case came to light when a mother lodged a complaint at the Nathavaram Police Station, alleging that her daughter and two other minors were molested by the accused after being offered chocolates and biscuits at his residence. Following thorough investigation the accused was arrested, and a charge sheet was filed.

District SP K.V. Muralikrishna commended the investigative efforts of SS P. Ramesh, additional PP Karanam Krishna, Nathavaram police, and court monitoring cell staff for their role in securing the conviction of the accused.