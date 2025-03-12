ACB Raids Nizamabad RTO Over Corruption Allegations

Nizamabad: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted surprise raids at the district transport office in Nizamabad on Wednesday over alleged corruption. ACB DSP Sekhar Goud led the team that initiated the checks at the office, focusing on irregularities related to vehicle registration and driving licence processing.

The raids extended to the RTO office located on Varni Road, where officials closed the entrance gates to carry out a search. During the operation, documents and registers were seized from the office.

Sources revealed that there have been complaints alleging that certain RTO employees are colluding with middlemen and RTA agents. These middlemen reportedly pay substantial bribes to facilitate the registration of vehicles and issuance of driving licences, a practice that the bureau is now investigating.

PDS rice worth Rs 1 lakh seized in CCS raid



Nizamabad: Officials from the Crime Control Station (CCS) seized 3 metric tonnes of public distribution system (PDS) rice valued at Rs 1 lakh on Wednesday, along with a goods vehicle, within the Gandhinagar area under the Kammarpally police jurisdiction.

Acting on directives from police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, CCS assistant commissioner of police Nagendra and his team conducted the operation, which resulted in the seizure of both the rice and the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody. All items have been handed over to the Kammarpally police station for further investigation.