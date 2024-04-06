ABRSM & JNTUH Symposium: Navigating Tech Opportunitie

Hyderabad: Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), in collaboration with JNTU Hyderabad, hosted a one-day symposium, 'Navigating the Opportunities in Innovation and Technology for Future Bharat.' JNTUH Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy emphasised the significance of integrating Indian values and contributions to science and technology in research and innovation.

Dr M.K. Shrimali, Senior Professor at MNIT, Jaipur, highlighted the role of the ABRSM in advancing the welfare of teachers. He also delved into the implications of the National Education Policy 2020.

Guntha Laxman, mahasangh national joint organising secretary, spoke about the organisation's mission to benefit technical institute faculty members and foster collaboration among academics, policymakers, and administrators. He commended the success of the symposium, which saw participation from over 1,200 delegates representing academic institutions.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, who urged youth to engage in transformative agendas for ‘Future Bharat’. He emphasised the importance of cultivating highly skilled professionals, innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers as per the vision outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. Prof. Sitharam also outlined AICTE's policies and initiatives, including the signing of 150 MoUs with industry.

The afternoon session featured a panel discussion moderated by Prof. C. Malla Reddy of IIT Hyderabad, with panelists including Prof. B.J. Rao, Prof. Surykumar S., and ShriKiran Chandra Kalluri from Dallas Venture Capital. The panel deliberated on navigating opportunities in innovation and technology for the future of Bharat.