Abhay Kumar Patil will steer BJP LS polls election campaign in Telangana

DC Correspondent
28 March 2024 9:05 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-28 09:06:07)
Abhay Kumar Patil likely to take charge in two days and he will work closely with party in-charge’s appointed for poll campaign in all Lok Sabha segments in the state
Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and four-time BJP MLA from Karnataka Abhay Kumar Patil will look after the election campaign of the party for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Abhay Kumar earlier worked for the party as election in-charge of three Lok Sabha segments during the last Assembly elections. He also has rich experience of working in Maharashtra.

Abhay Kumar Patil likely to take charge in two days and he will work closely with party in-charge’s appointed for poll campaign in all Lok Sabha segments in the state. He will report to party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

