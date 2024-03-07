AASU Takes Out Massive Motorbike Rally Across Assam, Relaunches Anti-CAA Movement

Guwahati: The powerful All Assam Student Union (AASU) on Thursday took out a massive bike rally in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the state.

Hundreds of AASU members took out a motor bike rally, demanding the repeal of the contentious Act. The motorcycle rally was taken out in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar and several other district headquarters of the state on Thursday.

According to agitational programme announced by the students body, on March 8, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam, a ceremonial lamp will be lit in front of the image of the five martyrs of the anti-CAA movement across regional areas in the memory of the martyrs. This apart, a 12-hour hunger strike will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on March 9. A satyagraha has been planned at the district headquarters across the state and the date for which will be announced later by AASU and the 30 organisations which have announced launching a fresh agitation against the CAA.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said that the injustice done by the central government towards Assam will not be tolerated and the movement will continue. He warned the central and state governments not to play with the future of the indigenous people of Assam.

“We have not accepted CAA and will not adhere to it,” he said adding that the movement against CAA, which is the protector of illegal Bangladeshis, unconstitutional, communal, anti-indigenous, violator of the Assam Accord, will continue. He also added that their movement will not affect the academic life of the students.

The organisations said they will take forward this non-violent movement against CAA unitedly in consultation with like-minded organisations.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah asserted that this anti-Assam and anti-Assamese law will not be accepted and clarified that Assam will not take the burden of foreigners under any circumstances.

It is significant that several other student bodies and political groups have also announced a series of agitational programmes to oppose the implementation of CAA. It started after union home minister Amit Shah announced that the CAA would be implemented in Assam also before Lok Sabha polls.