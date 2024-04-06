A Strong Modi Wave Sweeping Across Telangana: Konda

Hyderabad: Kondav Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP candidate from Chevella, on Satudray said that a huge wave of support in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP is sweeping across the state, as Modi had fulfilled all the promises he had made.

Earlier there used to be massive corruption and money intended for the poor were pocketed by those in power. But, today the entire money reaches the intended beneficiaries and one can see a perceptible change in the village economy, he said.



Addressing a gathering at Mominpet mandal of Vikarabad as part of his Praja Ashirwad Yatra, Reddy said that the overwhelming support he has received in the last nine days of the campaign underscored their preference for Modi's continuation as the country’s Prime Minister. “This reinforces your aspirations for continuity and stability,” he said.



Surveys of people’s sentiment indicate a strong shift in favour of Modi, 60 per ccent of those who voted for Congress and 70 per cent of those who voted for the BRS during the recent Assembly elections wanted to vote for Modi and the BJP during the forthcoming parliamentary elections, he said.

People shouldn’t be surprised if BJP won all 17 seats in the state this time around, including Hyderabad where party candidate Madhavi Latha was putting up a strong fight and could make history, he said.