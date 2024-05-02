97.76% of Rs 2000 Currency Notes Back in System

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said that 97.76 per cent of the Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have returned to the banking system. The total value of such banknotes in circulation declined to Rs 7,961 crore at the close of business on April 30, 2024, from Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes was announced, the RBI said in a statement.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 Issue Offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.