69% of Festive Shoppers Exposed to Scams

Mumbai: The festive season is a time of joy and giving, but it has also become a target for scammers, with one in three Indians falling victim to online scams and 37 per cent of them losing money, revealed McAfee’s 2025 Festive Season Research released on Friday.

The study highlighted growing concerns around AI-driven scams, deepfake celebrity endorsements, and fake e-commerce sites exploiting festive excitement. Around 91 per cent of those surveyed reported receiving suspicious shopping-related messages, with common ploys including fake “gift card wins,” “limited-time offers,” and “refund notifications.” Deepfake celebrity endorsements are on the rise, with 69 per cent of consumers encountering such scams during holiday sales, found the survey. As high as 72 per cent of Indians fear AI-powered scams during this festive shopping season more than last year, as cybercriminals use deepfakes and social media bots to deceive shoppers. Indians encounter an average of 12 scam attempts every day across text, email, and social media platforms – including during the festive shopping rush.

Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee, commented, “As technology evolves, so do the threats, with AI-driven scams creating new risks for online shoppers. By taking simple steps like checking websites, securing devices, and staying alert, we can outpace bad actors and ensure the spirit of the season remains untarnished.”

Festive shopping in India is shifting online, with e-commerce now the preferred way to shop during the festive season because of better discounts (64 per cent), convenience (60 per cent), more variety (52 per cent), and faster delivery (51 per cent). This shift also highlights the growing reliance on mobile-first consumption, with 77 per cent of shoppers now making purchases via smartphones. Younger consumers aged 25–44 have emerged as the heaviest users of online platforms overall, fuelling India’s digital shopping boom.

Around 69 per cent of Indians said that they or someone they know has encountered scams involving deepfake content or fake celebrity endorsements during holiday sales, tricking shoppers into fraudulent transactions or sharing sensitive information. The impact of these scams extends beyond financial losses. Among those scammed, 91 per cent reported feelings of anger, anxiety, or embarrassment, yet 28 per cent rarely shared their experiences publicly due to shame. These emotional scars highlight the toll of cybercrime and the urgent need for greater consumer awareness and safeguards.

In response to these risks, 98 per cent of Indians plan to adopt proactive measures to protect themselves, including shopping on trusted websites (55 per cent), using strong passwords (53 per cent), and verifying suspicious communications directly with retailers.

Tips for Safe Festive Shopping: