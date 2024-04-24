66 candidates file nominations in Kurnool and Nandyal districts

Kurnool: As the deadline for nominations approached on Thursday, a total of 66 candidates filed nominations for both Lok Sabha and assembly segments in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Tuesday. Three candidates submitted their nominations for the Lok Sabha (LS) segment in Kurnool, while four candidates filed for the Nandyal LS segment. The remaining 59 nominations were filed for various assembly segments.

In Kurnool, two independent candidates and a candidate from the All People's Party filed nominations for the LS segment, while in Nandyal, two independents, one from the Congress, and another from the Chetivruttula Ikya Vedika submitted their nominations.

Prominent candidates who filed nominations in Kurnool include Telugu Desam candidate T.G. Bharath for the Kurnool assembly segment, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy from the YSRC for Panyam, YSRC candidate Y. Sai Prasad Reddy from Adoni, and YSRC candidate B. Virupakshi from Alur.

In addition, YSRC candidate Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy filed for the Srisailam assembly segment, and Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy filed for Nandyal.