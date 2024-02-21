Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the Telangana government will develop 64 ITIs as skill development centres at a cost of `2,000 crore, which will upskill the state to compete with global and fast-developing cities, promising all help to entrepreneurs and investors.

Speaking at the CII Telangana and TDF-USA conference on education, skill development and entrepreneurial opportunities in Hyderabad, he said: “The state government will continue the good decisions taken by the previous regimes for the development of Hyderabad city.”



Lauding previous chief ministers Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, N. Chandrababu Naidu and K. Chandrashekar Rao, he said that irrespective of political differences, they pursued policies for the development of Hyderabad.



“The government will move forward with the support of CII in creating education and employment opportunities in Telangana,” he said, adding that the continued development of Hyderabad and Telangana state was a top priority of his government.



He said that the state government is consulting with stakeholders to set up skill universities. “Certificates will be presented to those who join the skill development training. The government will also set up a dry port in Telangana. The Outer Ring Road, which was opposed when conceived, had turned into a lifeline for Hyderabad,” he said.



Later in the day, the Chief Minister also attended the inauguration ceremony of the second edition of IGBC Green Property Show of Telangana, alongside C. Shekhar Reddy, chairman of CII Telangana and chairman of IGBC’s Hyderabad chapter. The CII will hold the event from May 17 to 19 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.



The event aims to continue its mission of sensitising the public about green building practices, promoting sustainability and encouraging investment in eco-friendly projects.

