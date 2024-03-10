6 HP Congress Rebels, 3 Independents in Uttarakhand

Rishikesh: Six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who voted against party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections, along with three Independent lawmakers, have shifted to a hotel in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand amid an ongoing rebellion agai-nst Chief Minister Sukh-vinder Singh Sukhu.

Two BJP MLAs Vikram Thakur and Trilok Jamwal from Himachal Pradesh were accompanying the legislators, who arrived in Rish-ikesh from Haryana's Panchkula by a chartered flight late on Friday and checked into Hotel Taj. Congress MLAs have since been disqualified for defying the party whip on the state budget. They have approached the Su-preme Court for relief in the matter. Three Indep-endent MLAs were also with them when they arrived.

The Congress currently has 34 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly while the BJP has 25. The three Independent MLAs had also sided with the BJP in the RS polls.

The Congress has stepped up efforts to set its house in order in HP.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for development of North Eastern Region B.L. Verma told reporters in Haridwar that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will soon fall.

“It is battling internal conflicts. It will not last long because of this infighting,” Verma said.