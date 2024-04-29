525 candidates to contest for 17 MP seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of 525 candidates are left in the election fray for the Lok Sabha elections after the last date for the withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 pm on Monday.

The Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency tops the number of contestants with 45 candidates in the race. From this constituency, incumbent BJP candidate and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy is contesting for the second consecutive time. Medak comes second with 44 candidates, followed by Chevella with 43 candidates. Medak comes second with 44 candidates, followed by Chevella with 43 candidates.



After rejecting the nomination papers of at least 400 independent candidates, returning officers considered 625 candidates. Of which, 100 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 525 in the fray contesting for 17 MP seats.



Senior political leader Babumohan Pally filed his nomination from Warangal as an independent candidate but it was rejected by the returning officer. The nomination papers of Mandha Jagannam in Nagarkurnool were also rejected.



