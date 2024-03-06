5 from Hyderabad die in a road mishap in Nandyal

Kurnool: In the early hours of Wednesday, five persons from Alwal of Hyderabad area died in a road accident at Nallagatla village in Nandyal district. The incident occurred when their speeding car collided with a stationary truck from the rear.

The victims were identified as Mantri Ravindar, his wife Lakshmi, and their sons Bala Kiran, Udaya Kiran, along with Udaya Kiran's wife Kavya. The family, residents of Alwal in Secunderabad, had recently celebrated the marriage of Udaya Kiran and Kavya on February 29. Following the tradition, they visited Tirumala after the wedding and were returning home when the accident occurred. The entire family perished in the mishap.

The Allagadda police responded immediately and shifted the deceased to the hospital for a postmortem. They are currently making efforts to locate the relatives of the victims for the proper handover of the bodies. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.