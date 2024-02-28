44-yr-old brain dead woman's organs donated

Udupi: The organs of a woman critically injured in an accident were donated after she was declared brain dead by the doctors.

Lalithamma, a 44-year-old resident of Shivamogga district, suffered severe injuries in a road accident, leading to her admission to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for extensive treatment.

Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team, she exhibited no signs of recovery. Following the protocols outlined by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994, a panel of expert doctors officially declared Lalithamma brain dead on two occasions.

In a remarkable display of compassion, Lalithamma's family members expressed their willingness to donate her viable organs to potentially save the lives of other patients. Adhering to the protocols and decisions laid out by Jeevasarthakathe, SOTTO, Bangalore, her lungs were dispatched to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad, her liver to Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru, and one kidney to Unity Hospital in Mangaluru. Kasturba Hospital Manipal retained one kidney and corneas for registered patients.

Dr. Avinash Shetty, the Medical Superintendent, extended gratitude to Lalithamma's family for their support in this noble cause.

"Organ donation is an exemplary act of saving lives, and it is crucial that society encourages and embraces such altruistic deeds," he emphasized.