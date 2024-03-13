4,356 teaching positions in Telangana medical colleges to be filled soon

Hyderabad: The government on Tuesday approved the filling up of 4,356 teaching positions that have been vacant since October 2021 in 26 state-run medical colleges, according to a government order released by the finance department.

Citing the order, health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said the process would be started to recruit 498 professors, 786 associate professors, 1,459 assistant professors, 412 tutors and 1,201 senior residents, to ease the strain caused by short-staffing. This will cost the exchequer ₹634.48 crore.

Director of medical education Dr N. Vani on Tuesday night released a notification inviting applications for the posts.

Rajanarsimha emphasised the government's commitment to providing quality medical education, aligning with the regulations set by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The appointments resulting from this decision are also aimed at addressing issues such as Aadhaar-based attendance monitoring during NMC inspections.

To ensure transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process, Rajanarsimha directed health secretary Christina Z. Chongthu to oversee the appointments through district committees led by district collectors.

The 26 government medical colleges have total intake capacity of 3,690 seats annually.

The issuance of this contract notification not only meets the faculty deficiency as per NMC norms but also has the potential to increase PG seats in respective colleges, officials noted.