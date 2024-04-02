430 Volunteers Resign in Machilipatnam

Vijayawada: In a significant development, hundreds of village/ward volunteers across the state have collectively decided to resign from their positions. This move comes as a response to allegations made by opposition parties regarding their supposed involvement in political activities.

In Machilipatnam municipal corporation alone, nearly half of the 828 ward volunteer positions have been vacated, with approximately 430 volunteers submitting their resignations. These volunteers, in their resignation letters, assert that despite diligently executing various welfare schemes for targeted beneficiaries over the past 50 months without yielding to political pressures, they have been unjustly accused of political engagement. Feeling aggrieved by these accusations, they have chosen to step down from their roles.

Municipal commissioner Bapiraju confirmed the mass exodus of volunteers and stated that appropriate actions would be taken in response. This trend is mirrored across several regions of the state, indicating a widespread sentiment among volunteers opting to relinquish their positions.