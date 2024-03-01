4 people injured in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe
Police reached the cafe after receiving a call that a cylinder blast at the cafe led to the explosion
Bengaluru: At least four persons were injured in an explosion at Rameshwaram Case in Bengaluru's Whitefield. The injured included three staffers and one customer.
The injured were shifted to hospital.
Around 1 pm, an object placed in a bag exploded which led to damage of furniture and other equipment on the premises.
Police said that they are trying to find out what caused the explosion.
A bomb squad has been pressed into service to investigate into the explosion.
Police is analysing the situation. Further details awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
