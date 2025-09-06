4-member UK team visits Tihar jail as India tracks fugitives

Hyderabad: A team of Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) visited Tihar jail in Delhi to examine prison conditions even as India is requesting for extradition of fugitives such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Sanjay Bhandari from the UK.

Two officials from the British High Commission and two CPS experts were among the team that visited the prison. The team inspected the prison in July and examined in detail the high security ward and facilities being provided to prisoners involved in various crimes.

The inspection assumes significance after a court in the UK had allowed arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's appeal against his extradition to India. He said he would face risk in Tihar jail from other prisoners and officials. He claimed that other prisoners would extort him if he was in the prison. Sources said the team was satisfied with the facilities provided in the prison.