39,886 appear for AP EAPCET entrance

Kakinada: As many as 39,886 of the total 44,107 candidates appeared for AP EAPCET-2024 test on Thursday, the first day, registering an attendance of 90.61 per cent.



Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) is conducting the test in the state.

JNTUK vice chancellor and AP EAPCET-2014 chairman G.V.R. Prasada Raju said the examination is being held for the agriculture and pharmacy candidates on Thursday and Friday.

For engineering stream, the examination will be from May 18 to May 23.

AP EAPCET convener K. Venkata Reddy said in case students have any doubts, they may phone 0884-2359599, 0884-2342499 or visit helpdeskapeapcet@apsche.org

Visakhapatnam registered the highest attendance of 4,552 candidates, followed by 3,419 students in Kurnool.