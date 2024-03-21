Inspire Inclusion backed by 18 lakh citizens across the country

Over 300 Indian women change leaders from across the country have urged political parties to launch the “Inspire Inclusion” manifesto for the upcoming 2024 General Elections that demonstrates inclusivity for women. The “Inspire Inclusion” manifesto is inspired by various social change initiatives led and driven by women from #SheCreatesChange, a national women’s leadership program , which have garnered significant public support over the years.

With a massive backing of over 18 lakh citizens from across the country on a range of women-centric issues, the “Inspire Inclusion” manifesto appeals to all major political parties to focus on key issues that continue to plague women in India.

#SheCreatesChange leaders have been reaching out to all political parties with the “Inspire Inclusion” manifesto seeking to seed an inclusive agenda within their individual political manifestos. One of they key issues from the “Inspire Inclusion” manifesto - Legal Assistance for women raised by a #SheCreatesChange changeleader Kanksshi Agarwal - has already been included by The Indian National Congress in their recently released manifesto, in the form of “Adhikar Maitri” a legal rights initiative under their “Nari Nyay Guarantee”.

Sharing the importance around the ‘Inspire Inclusion’ manifesto, Pranay Manjari, a changeleader from #SheCreatesChange, says “The upcoming General Elections are the perfect opportunity for politicians across party lines to show their commitment towards the recently celebrated IWD 2024 theme - Invest in Women: Accelerate progress. Our 'Inspire Inclusion" manifesto highlights struggles that we face on a daily basis. This manifesto is our way of partnering with policymakers to bring about real change in the lives of millions of women.”

The “Inspire Inclusion” women’s manifesto includes :

Seeking the ‘Right To Health’ for all women with measures to ensure safe menstruation, and access to pre and postnatal care.

Ensuring safety and security of women through specific measures:

Dedicated areas for breast-feeding in public spaces

Installing a single national helpline number for victims of gender based violence

Free government bus services for women

One-stop legal information avenues for women

Ensuring safety and inclusivity for all genders in educational spaces by promoting measures to prevent sexual abuse, including gender sensitisation training for teachers.

The #SheCreatesChange “Inspire Inclusion” manifesto draws from the compelling individual narratives of a diverse 300-strong women community of changeleaders' who have raised awareness through campaigns around issues of public interest as women’s health and safety, menstrual health, sanitation, children rights, and education, that are inspired from their own individual struggles.

Since 2017, #SheCreatesChange has supported women changeleaders across India to work on a range of issues that impact women and girls. Today, this thriving community is creating impact by engaging with decision makers and ensuring that women voices are included in all decision making spaces. The ‘Inspire Inclusion’ Manifesto has the mandate of 18+ lakh citizens who have put their signatures on multiple campaigns which stands testimony to the urgency with which political parties must now focus upon these issues.