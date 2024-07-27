3 fake doctors arrested after TGMC verification 20 cosmetic centres found to be operating with permissions

Hyderabad: Three fake doctors were arrested following the Telangana Medical Council’s (TGMC) verification of doctors working at 40 centres dedicated skin, laser, hair, and cosmetology in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Hitech City, Kukatpally, and Miyapur.

Additionally, 20 centres were found operating without qualified dermatologists, plastic surgeons, or the necessary permissions from the district registration authority.

Some centres were employing dental, ayurvedic, and homoeopathy practitioners who were using lasers beyond their qualifications. Notices were issued to the unqualified practitioners.

Such practices pose serious risks, including infections, scarring, and incorrect diagnoses.

“Only doctors with MBBS, MD Dermatology, or MCH Plastic Surgery qualifications should perform cosmetic treatments like hair transplantation,” said Dr G. Srinivas, TGMC vice-chairman.

Dr Srinivas reported that over 200 complaints had been received, with actual incidents likely to be 10 times higher. He outlined the harmful effects of unqualified persons performing these procedures, including drug reactions, chemical burns, and sepsis due to inadequate aseptic precautions.



“Around 70 per cent of clinics are being run by non-doctors and dentists, who are performing aesthetic procedures with unauthorised certificates,” Dr Srinivas said.

P. Ranjitha, a 21-year-old model, regularly seeks cosmetic treatments. “I research the doctor’s qualifications and patients’ reviews thoroughly before getting treated,” she said.