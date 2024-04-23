3 die after being hit by van

Raichur: Three people were killed and two injured in an accident at Shakthinagar in Raichur district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ayyana Gowda (28), Mahesh (22), and Uday Kumar (28), all residents of Hegasanahalli village in Raichur Taluk. Among the injured are Ramesh and Bhushan.

The incident took place at Yadav Cross when the victims, en route to fetch water from the Krishna River for a religious ceremony, were hit from behind by a van carrying poultry. The driver of the vehicle absconded from the scene following the accident.

Shakthinagar police who rushed to the spot have seized the vehicle involved and have registered a case.