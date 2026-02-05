 Top
3 Coaches of Chennai Central Express Derail in Odisha's Jajpur, None Hurt

5 Feb 2026 10:59 AM IST

One AC and two general coaches of the train from Chennai to West Bengal's New Japaiguri jumped off the tracks: Officials

Three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday. (Photo: X)

Bhubaneswar: Three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, an official said. There were no reports of any injury or fatality in the incident that took place at 8.51 am, he said.

One AC and two general coaches of the train from Chennai to West Bengal's New Japaiguri jumped off the tracks, the railway official said. A rescue and restoration team was immediately dispatched from Bhadrak to the derailment site to assess the situation, he said. The affected passengers are being suitably accommodated, the official said, adding, the cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.


( Source : PTI )
India 
PTI
