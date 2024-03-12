22 electric buses included into TSRTC fleet

Hyderabad: The TSRTC has included 22 electric buses into its fleet.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy flagged off the new buses. Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy even drove one of the buses.

The ministers informed that as many as 500 buses would be included into the RTC service from August. All these non-AC buses would be taken on rent basis. These buses would replace the Metro Expresses being run in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Women can travel free even in these buses showing their Aadhaar card. These buses would be run to every area in the city.

The buses would be charged with the help of 33KV power lines to be installed at BHEL, Miyapur, Cantonment, HCU and Ranigunj depots.

In addition, the TSRTC would procure 565 diesel buses. Of them, 125 would be Metro Deluxe buses. All these buses will be made available for public use by June.

Of the remaining 440 buses, 300 are Metro Expresses and 140 ordinary buses.

Women can travel free in all these buses.