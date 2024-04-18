20 Congress MLAs knocking on BRS doors, Revanth may go to BJP: KCR

Hyderabad: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday alleged that the arrest of his daughter and party MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam was an act of vendetta by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because the BRS had foiled the BJP’s attempt to lure four MLAs. He called the liquor scam case “bogus.”

He also claimed that a senior Congress leader in the state had approached him with an offer to bring along with him 20 MLAs into the BRS, but he (Rao) advised that leader to hold off.

Rao, who chaired a meeting of his party’s Lok Sabha election candidates and senior leaders at Telangana Bhavan, for the first time spoke at some length on Kavitha’s arrest.

He also handed over B Forms to all 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls along with a cheque each for `95 lakh towards election expenditure. Rao said surveys showed that the BRS would win eight seats, and had good prospects in another three.

Rao will embark on his bus yatra from April 22, meeting farmers in the morning and holding roadshows in the evening. Three major public meetings have been listed for Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar

“The BJP tried to pull us down when we had 111 MLAs. Do you think it will allow the 64 MLA strong Congress government to survive?” Rao said.

Rao’s claims on the Congress MLAs follow his comments at the BRS public meeting in Sultanpur on April 16 on how Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared careworn and scared, and how the Congress government in the state may not last even a year.

“Revanth Reddy might go to the BJP, and maybe a couple of MLAs will follow him. But my advise to the Congress MLAs is not to follow Revanth Reddy into the BJP,” Chandrashekar Rao said.