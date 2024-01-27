Top
Missing Hyderabad Boy's Parents Seek Help to Trace him

DC Correspondent
27 Jan 2024 5:19 AM GMT
To aid the public identify the lad, the family mentioned his physical traits -- a lean boy of 5.7 inches height with black and short hair
The poster describing the appearance and other details of Jayesh Kanodia who went missing 10 days ago. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Seventeen-year-old Jayesh Kanodia, a resident of Hyderabad, has been missing since January 17, 2024.

His father Shailesh Kanodia and other family members put out a missing notice urging people to help trace and reunite the boy with them.

To aid the public identify the lad, the family mentioned his physical traits -- a lean boy of 5.7 inches height with black and short hair. He was wearing black T-shirt and black tracks, at the time of missing.

The boy has gone missing for the last 10 days and was found last at the Secunderabad railway station on January 22, 2024.

The misssing boy's parents urged the public to contact 9246538485 or 8712568389, if they could find him anywhere.

They also requested for retweets and reposting the message on various social media platforms for better and wider reach.

