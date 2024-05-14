15 TD workers kidnapped in Punganur

Tirupati: Telugu Desam (TD) filed a police complaint, alleging individuals affiliated to the YSR Congress had kidnapped 15 party activists in Sadum mandal of Punganur Assembly constituency in Chittoor district in the early hours of Monday before voting began.

Later, three of the TD men were traced and were said to be safe. According to reports, three TD polling agents and twelve party activists were on their way to the polling booth at Booragamanda village when they were allegedly intercepted by YSRC cadres.



The TD activists were forced into private vehicles and taken towards Pileru in Annamayya district. TD district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju alleged that the abducted party members were abandoned on the outskirts of Pileru, around 25 km away from Sadum, with the warning to stay away from the polling station until afternoon.





Later, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said three of the allegedly kidnapped TD polling agents were traced and were safe.

The CEO noted that election and police officials responded swiftly and rescued the agents. The TD district in-charge had complained about the "abduction" of TD agents from polling stations 188, 189, and 199, the CEO's office said. An investigation is currently underway to identify the alleged kidnappers.



